President Zardari arrives in Lahore

LAHORE - President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Lahore on Monday to attend a seminar to be held on Tuesday (Today) in connection with the death anniversary of Professor Waris Mir organized by the Waris Mir Foundation. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomed the president at the airport. On this occasion, senior leader of the PPP Raja Pervez Ashraf, Finance Minister Punjab Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General Police Punjab Usman. Anwar, Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid Bin Masood and others were also present.

President Asif Ali Zardari will also distribute the Waris Mir Award among three top position holders from the Punjab University Department of Communication Studies. Senior journalists will also address the event organized by the Waris Mir Foundation. At the Governor House, Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan, leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab, including former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Hassan Murtaza had a meeting with the president. The president is scheduled to meet with the parliamentary party of the PPP in the Punjab Assembly during his three day’s stay in Lahore.