Voters’ turnout remain 48 percent in election: FAFEN report

Over 50 million voters cast votes in February 08 election and voters turnout remained 48 percent, the Free and Fair Election Network said in its preliminary observation report on Pakistan’s general election 2024.

FAFEN chairperson Mossarat Qadeem, in a briefing said that the election held after two years long polarisation. “It is laudable that despite criticism from political parties the election commission conducted the election exercise”, she said.

“The election has closed the door of uncertainty, now it is responsibility of political parties to ensure stability in the country,” Fafen official said.

She urged the election commission for an early resolution of reservations of political parties and candidates with regard to election results.

“The Fafen posted 5,664 observers across the country. Transparency of the election remained upto polling stations, but questions can be raised over the returning officers’ offices,” according to the report.

“The presiding officers at 28 percent polling stations didn’t issue Form 45 copies to observers and they were not allowed at RO offices,” according to report.

Fafen report stated that in 25 constituencies the margin of rejected votes was more than the winning margin. “Twelve women were elected in election, while there were eight independent winners with no political parties’ affiliation”.

According to report, the PTI maintained its vote bank intact, while the PML-N and the PPP vote banks surged in election. “The copy of Form 45 was not displayed outside 29 pct polling stations as required,” the report shared.

“Mobile phone and Internet shutdown also hit the turnout”. Political parties participated in the election despite issues over level playing field and terrorism incidents,” the report added.





