Army down Wapda to lift 25th Men’s National Baseball title

LAHORE - Pakistan Army defeated Pakistan Wapda by 3 runs to clinch the 25th Men’s National Baseball Championship trophy.

In the final of the championship, organized by the Pakistan Federation Baseball, Army faced tough resistance from Wapda before winning it by 3 runs. Faqir Hussain, Wasim Akram and Mohammad Younis scored 1 run each. Brig Umar (MT) attended the function held at GHQ Rawalpindi Baseball Ground as chief guest. Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) General Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah gave him a warm welcome. Dr Hamood Lakhvi and Moazzam Khan Klair were also present with him. All the players welcomed him with enthusiastic applause.

The day started with a match played between HEC and Islamabad for the third position, whcih was won by HEC 5-3. Rais Bashir, Saeed Akhtar, Ikramullah, Irfanullah and Junaid scored 1 run from HEC. During the ceremony, Fakhar Shah presented a bouquet and honorary shield to chief guestBrig Umar (MT). Col Nabil was also present on this occasion. Moazzam Khan Klair thanked the chief guest and congratulated the winning team. Nasir Abbas Nol, Shahzada Butt, Amjad Nawaz Khan and Hamza Ashraf were also present on the occasion.