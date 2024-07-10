Azerbaijan president to visit Pakistan this week

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 11-12 July 2024, said Foreign Office in a statement on Tuesday.

The Azerbaijan president will be visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif. The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Several Agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

The visit of the President of Azerbaijan reflects the robust cooperation and leadership-level dialogue between the two countries.