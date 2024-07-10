Wednesday, July 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Azerbaijan president to visit Pakistan this week

Azerbaijan president to visit Pakistan this week
12:47 AM | July 10, 2024
National

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 11-12 July 2024, said Foreign Office in a statement on Tuesday.

The Azerbaijan president will be visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif. The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Several Agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

The visit of the President of Azerbaijan reflects the robust cooperation and leadership-level dialogue between the two countries.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1720504025.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024