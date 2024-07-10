Heavy rain lashes several parts of Lahore

and windstorm lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas on Wednesday.

The showers made the weather pleasant but disrupted the power supply leading to agonising experience for people in many areas. Low-lying areas turned puddles.

Karachi and Islamabad also received rain on Tuesday, triggering threats of urban flooding.

A few days earlier, it rained in several parts of Lahore and adjoining areas and the showers provided relief to the weather-beaten people. It proclaimed the onset of monsoon.

Rain – light to moderate – was reported from Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Davies Road, The Mall, Chowburji, Mozang, Ferozepur Road and Ichhra.

People rejoiced at the showers of relief which brought the temperature down and mitigated sultry conditions.