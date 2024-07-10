Thursday, July 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Lahore

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Lahore
Web Desk
2:57 PM | July 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Heavy rain and windstorm lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas on Wednesday.

The showers made the weather pleasant but disrupted the power supply leading to agonising experience for people in many areas. Low-lying areas turned puddles.

Karachi and Islamabad also received rain on Tuesday, triggering threats of urban flooding.

A few days earlier, it rained in several parts of Lahore and adjoining areas and the showers provided relief to the weather-beaten people. It proclaimed the onset of monsoon.

Rain – light to moderate – was reported from Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Davies Road, The Mall, Chowburji, Mozang, Ferozepur Road and Ichhra.

People rejoiced at the showers of relief which brought the temperature down and mitigated sultry conditions. 

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1720597587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024