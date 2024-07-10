Thursday, July 11, 2024
IUB VC announces 25pc discount for alumni

Our Staff Reporter
July 10, 2024
BAHAWALPUR   -   The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has said that alumni are the strength of the university. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur always welcomes its alumni to their Alma Mater. Alumni admitted in the university will be given 25 percent discount in fees.

The VC announced this during a meeting of deans and principal officers. The VC said that alumni play a vital role in the construction and development of universities around the world. Alumni are considered to be a strong part of the social and economic development of the university. The VC directed the Public Relations Department to include alumni in the recent admission drive. Successful alumni around the world, including Pakistan, should be contacted and their video messages should be recorded so as to become a beacon for current and future students.

