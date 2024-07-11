Friday, July 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Motorcycles thief arrested

Agencies
July 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   A much wanted motorcycle thief, who stole dozens of motorcycles from the market in Mughalpura, was caught by citizens. According to the Mughalpura police sources, the accused was caught red handed.

while trying to open the side lock and meter lock of a motorcycle parked outside the house.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also come to light. It can be seen in the CCTV that the alleged accused opens the lock of the motorcycle with the help of a master key.

After nabbing the accused, he has been handed over to the police.

Residents of the area told police that the accused has stolen dozens of motorcycles from Soekarno Bazaar, and demanded strict action against the accused.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1720678280.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024