Motorcycles thief arrested

LAHORE - A much wanted motorcycle thief, who stole dozens of motorcycles from the market in Mughalpura, was caught by citizens. According to the Mughalpura police sources, the accused was caught red handed.

while trying to open the side lock and meter lock of a motorcycle parked outside the house.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also come to light. It can be seen in the CCTV that the alleged accused opens the lock of the motorcycle with the help of a master key.

After nabbing the accused, he has been handed over to the police.

Residents of the area told police that the accused has stolen dozens of motorcycles from Soekarno Bazaar, and demanded strict action against the accused.