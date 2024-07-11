NA body to examine amendments in Rules of Procedure 

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges has appointed a Sub-Committee to further examine the amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The amendments have been moved by Dr Nafisa Shah, MNA regarding insertion of new Rule 295 and Rule 296 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

The 2nd meeting of the Standing Committee was held on Tuesday in the Parliament House here under the chairmanship of Muhammad Afzal, MNA. Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs briefed the committee that the privileges of the members of the Parliament are covered under Article 66(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs apprised that rule 207 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 provides functions of the Committee. He further briefed that under rule 293 of the said rules ibid, any member may give seven clear days’ notice of a motion for leave to amend these Rules to the Secretary and the notice shall be accompanied by the amendment proposed. He said that the committee considers the proposed amendments in the Rules and make recommendations as per its function under rule 207(a).

Dr Nafisa Shah, MNA, gave a detailed presentation and quoted the example of different Parliaments of the world to deal with public petitions. She also emphasised that the member Parliament should be empowered to bring up the petitions from public. After detailed deliberations and discussion, the committee generally appreciated the idea of the mover but stressed the need to further examine the proposed amendments. Accordingly, it was unanimously decided that a sub-committee may be appointed under the convenership of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA. The sub-committee will submit its report within 30 days to the standing committee for its final consideration.