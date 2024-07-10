Thursday, July 11, 2024
PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik plans football academy and tournaments in Sialkot

Our Staff Reporter
July 10, 2024
LAHORE   -   Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) Haroon Malik has visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to discuss enhancing football in the region.

Malik was warmly welcomed by President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh, and President Sialkot Football Association Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq. During the visit, Chairman Malik highlighted the PFF’s plans to organize regional and provincial-level football tournaments in Sialkot, a city renowned for its export-oriented economy and contributions to Pakistan’s international trade. He also revealed preparations for establishing a football academy in Sialkot, aimed at nurturing local talent and promoting the sport in the region.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik praised Chairman Haroon Malik for his efforts in promoting football nationwide. He also commended the national football team’s performance in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the successful organization of qualifier matches in Pakistan, reflecting the federation’s effective leadership. Additionally, Chairman Haroon Malik visited Forwards Sports in Sialkot, where he was received by Chief Executive Khawaja Masood Akhtar. Khawaja Masood provided a tour of the facility and presented a souvenir to Chairman Malik.

Our Staff Reporter

