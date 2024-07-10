President Zardari urges social media usage for societal advancement

President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed that social media should be used for the betterment of society

Speaking at the Waris Mir Memorial Seminar in Lahore today, he highlighted the challenges posed by social media in the contemporary world.

President said that government firmly believes in the freedom of press and every effort is being made to ensure its independence.

He said that late Journalist Professor Waris Mir was a proponent of democracy and his journalistic contributions will be remembered.

