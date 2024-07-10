Robbers kill citizen, injure other in Karachi robbery incidents

Robbers killed a citizen and injured other during robbery in separate incidents, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

In New Karachi, a youngster was sitting outside his house when two robbers riding on a bike snatched a mobile phone from him and ran away.

When nearby people raised a hue and cry, the robbers opened a fire. As a result of their firing, the youngster was killed. He was identified as Imran.

In Korangi area, a youth was shot at and injured by robbers. He was identified as Adeel. He was shifted to hospital where his condition was in danger.

In Pakistan Bazaar, police arrested an outlaw. He was history-sheeter and wanted in many heinous crimes.