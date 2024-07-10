Shehbaz harps on 'tough decisions' mantra in face of stringent IMF demands

has underscored the need for tough decisions, stating that IMF's targets cannot be achieved through mere rhetoric.

Chairing the cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, the premier said the ministries must step up their performance because the targets set by the global lender could not be achieved through mere rhetoric.

Shehbaz stressed the importance of self-responsibility in achieving economic goals and urged institutions and provinces to maintain close cooperation towards achieving this end.

The premier ordered immediate relief on electricity bills, highlighting the urgency of improving electricity transmission lines and tackling electricity theft to save significant costs.

During the meeting, Shehbaz also stressed the need for stringent security measures during Muharram.

Shehbaz described his recent visits to Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and his meetings with Russian President Putin and discussions in China as fruitful.

He said the state Pakistan was in was evident to everyone, adding that “my focus remains on action".