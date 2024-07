JAUHARABAD - A woman was died after being bitten by a snake in Jauharabad on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, the victim was the widow of Malik Muhammad Akbar, a resident of Mur Mir Ahmad, a neighbouring village of Jabi. The woman was engaged in her household work when suddenly a venomous snake bit her.

The snake’s sting proved fatal and the woman died on the spot due to the snake bite.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident to collect more details.