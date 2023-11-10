Friday, November 10, 2023
Police crack down on illegal Sheesha cafes 

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 10, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-In a recent operation against illegal sheesha cafes, officials from Shalimar police station arrested four individuals and seized sheesha and hookah. This crackdown, directed by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, is part of the broader effort to eliminate criminal elements and protect citizens’ lives and property.
Responding to ICCPO’s directives, Islamabad Capital Police intensified actions against sheesha centers, targeting those involved in immoral activities. 
The Shalimar police team successfully apprehended four suspects during the operation, and the seized items were recovered as evidence. The arrested individuals were then taken to the police station for further legal proceedings.
Ensuring the safety of citizens and their property remains the top priority for Islamabad Capital Police. Authorities urge citizens to report any suspicious activities or items through the helpline “Pucar 15” or the ICT-15 app.

OUR STAFF REPORT

