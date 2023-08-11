Four drug dealers arrested, 11-kg Hashish recovered

MULTAN - Qutabpur Police have arrest­ed four notorious drug deal­ers and recovered 11-kilo­gramme Hashish from their possession during a crack­down against drug peddlers launched on Thursday. In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Qutabpur Police under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza, the Qutabpur Po­lice launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Amir alias Dhatu, Muhammad Shah Ali, Mu­hammad Mansha and Munir alias Gonga. The police have also recovered 11-kg Hash­ish from their possession and registered separate cas­es against the criminals. CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals in order to make the district drugs-free.