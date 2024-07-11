Azerbaijani president arrives today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan eyes to enhance ties with Azerbaijan as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev starts his visit to Pakistan today. Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations and arrangements for the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan. According to the Foreign Office, the meeting focused on trade and investment relations between the two brotherly countries. The ministers of commerce, planning and development, privatization, communications, and power, as well as Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, and senior officials from the Ministry of Defense attended the meeting. Earlier, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that Azerbaijan was considering an investment of $2 to $3 billion in Pakistan. He said that Azerbaijan was particularly interested in the mineral sector, including oil and gas. The minister said Azerbaijan was focusing on the oil and gas exploration sector, noting their keen interest in expanding investments in the LNG sector as well.