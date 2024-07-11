Friday, July 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bill presented in NA to amend Citizenship Act

Bill presented in NA to amend Citizenship Act
Web Desk
1:37 AM | July 11, 2024
National

A bill to amend the Pakistan Citizenship Act 1951 has been brought to the National Assembly.

In the assembly session being presided over by the the speaker, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar presented the bill, which states that the father and mother of a child born in Pakistan must be Pakistani, enabling him to get his or her citizenship of Pakistan.

He said that now a new amendment is being introduced stating that if either parent is a Pakistani citizen, the child can be granted Pakistani citizenship.

The bill has been sent to the concerned standing committee for further deliberation.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024