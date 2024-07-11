Bill presented in NA to amend Citizenship Act

A bill to amend the Pakistan Citizenship Act 1951 has been brought to the National Assembly.

In the assembly session being presided over by the the speaker, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar presented the bill, which states that the father and mother of a child born in Pakistan must be Pakistani, enabling him to get his or her citizenship of Pakistan.

He said that now a new amendment is being introduced stating that if either parent is a Pakistani citizen, the child can be granted Pakistani citizenship.

The bill has been sent to the concerned standing committee for further deliberation.