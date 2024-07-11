Danish School Jand achieves 100 pc result

Attock - Punjab Danish School Jand (Boys and Girls Campus) achieved 100 percent result in matric examination as all 163 students (83 boys and 80 girls) passed the examination. As per details, Abrarullah resident of Balochistan of Boys Campus got first position with 1140 marks, Noor Muhammad resident of Gilgit got second position with 1111 marks and Shah Mir Khan resident of Balochistan got third position with 1110 marks. Similarly, Ramsha Kulsoom of Girls Campus got first position with 1158 marks, Alina Jamal got second position with 1152 marks and Jawaria Bibi got the third position with 1145 marks. All the position holders girl students belong to different villages of Attock district.