Friday, July 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

England Women defeat NZ in rain-affected second T20I to lead the series

Agencies
July 11, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

HOVE   -  England women’s cricket team secured a 23-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-curtailed second T20I against New Zealand at the County Ground in Hove. The home side took a 2-0 lead over New Zealand in the five-match T20I series, having won the first match by 59 runs. The match was reduced to nine overs per side after a two-hour rain delay. England while batting first scored 89-6, with the help of Alice Capsey’s 15-ball 28, laced with two fours and two sixes. Opening batter Maia Bouchier scored 23 off 15, while Heather Knight added 15 runs to the total. New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr picked two wickets each. In response, New Zealand lost Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr in the powerplay to slip to 12-2. Charlie Dean dismissed Suzie Bates and Brooke Halliday in her solitary over to reduce New Zealand to 31-4 in 4.5 overs.  Meanwhile, Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone also took a wicket each before a spell of heavy rain brought a premature end to the contest with the White Ferns ending on 42-5 in 6.4 overs, 23 runs behind the DLS par-score. The two teams will now meet in Canterbury on Thursday for the third T20I.

Dip in oil imports reduces Pakistan’s trade imbalance with ME states

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024