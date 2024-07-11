Khurshid Shah vows to plant 1 million trees along Indus River

SUKKUR - The senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, has directed the administration of Sukkur to plant over 1 million trees along both banks of the Indus River.

He directed the Sukkur commissioner to coordinate with the irrigation department to execute the tree plantation project on both sides of the river. He said this while presiding over a meeting held at the commissioner’s office here on Wednesday regarding tree plantation and developing green belts in Sukkur.

MNA Shah suggested that third party experts and non-governmental organisations should also be invited for support. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo to compile a list of all landowners and farmers, encourage them to plant trees, and provide compensation to those who do so.

Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah said that a comprehensive plan be developed to waive water fees for those farmers/landowners who plant trees. He said that cutting trees is punishable by law worldwide. However, in our country, people are cutting trees indiscriminately, as they please, he said and added that the cutting of trees in Sukkur is causing the groundwater to become increasingly saline and also causing intensive heatwave. If cutting a tree is absolutely necessary, it should be conditional on obtaining permission from the deputy commissioner, he added.

MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah emphasised that planting trees and creating green belts is now crucial to mitigate the effects of climate change and all concerned officials must take immediate and serious action to achieve this goal. He also directed the Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, to hold a meeting with community representatives to discuss tree plantation and green belt projects in the city. Meanwhile, the divisional commissioner Sukkur has formed a task force under the supervision of deputy commissioner Sukkur to oversee tree plantation and environmental conservation efforts.

The task force includes representatives from various departments. He directed the task force to start work within 15 days and to prepare a comprehensive plan for tree plantation and environmental conservation.

DC Sukkur and representatives of various departments, including Revenue, Forest, Agriculture, Irrigation, Local Government and other line department attended the meeting.

Khursheed Shah

expresses grief over martyrdom of security forces personnel

MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences for the martyrdom of three security forces personnel during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in South Waziristan.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyred jawans and prayed for high ranks in Jannah. Senior PPP leader, MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that we equally share the martyrs’ families’ grief.

Arslan meets scholars to discuss Muharram security

Sukkur Mayor and Spokesperson to Chief Minister Sindh, Barrister Arslan Sheikh held a detailed meeting with a delegation of scholars at his residence here Wednesday.

Key issues, including security arrangements for Muharram, were discussed extensively. Arslan welcomed the scholars and assured them that their good wishes would be conveyed to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. He emphasised that the Sindh government had implemented foolproof security measures for Muharram, with continuous monitoring of the routes for congregations and processions. “I am hopeful that the days of Muharram will pass peacefully,” he stated. He informed that security arrangements were being reviewed across all divisions from the start of Muharram, and all officials concerned were already instructed to personally visit licence holders during the period.