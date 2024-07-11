LHC discharges Sanam Javed in Gujranwala case

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, after setting aside her physical remand, from a case registered by the Gujranwala police. The bench, comprising Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, passed the orders while allowing a petition, filed by Sanam Javed against her physical remand, in the Gujranwala case. The bench announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by parties during Wednesday’s proceedings. Sanam Javed, through her petition, had challenged her physical remand by an anti-terrorism court of Gujranwala in a May-9 case.

Sanam Javed was arrested upon her release from a Sargodha jail on June 5 in a case, registered by the Gujranwala Cantonment Police in connection with the May-9 violence.