Pak–US Infantry Rifle Company Exercise concludes

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan–United States Infantry Rifle Company Exercise 2024 concluded at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, said the ISPR on Wednesday. The “Infantry Rifle Company Exercise – 2024” between Pakistan and United States was conducted for the 1st time in Counter Terrorism domain. The two weeks-long exercise commenced on 29 June at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi. Company each from both professional Armies participated with efficiency and zeal. General Officer Commanding 17 Division attended the closing ceremony as chief guest. Major General Charles G. Kemper, Commanding General, 34 Infantry Division from United States Army also witnessed the closing ceremony. The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct. Infantry Rifle Company Exchange was aimed at refining drills procedures besides sharing Counter Terrorism experiences vital for countering perpetual terrorism threat faced by both nations. The scope laid major emphasis on attaining marksmanship skills as well as tactical skills involved in urban warfare besides honing expertise at individual and collective level, according to the ISPR.