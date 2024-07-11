Friday, July 12, 2024
Pakistan, Russia express interest in strengthening military-to-military relationship

Our Staff Reporter
July 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on official visit to Russia, held meetings with Colonel General Alexander Fomin, Deputy Defence Minister, Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and Colonel General S. Y. Istrakov, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, during the meetings, the participants underscored importance of working on enhancing cooperation in multiple domains including connectivity, trade, energy and security.  Both sides discussed areas of mutual interest including bilateral military and military technical cooperation, regional security situation and the menace of terrorism. Both sides expressed interest in strengthening bilateral military-to-military relationship.

