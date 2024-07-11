Friday, July 12, 2024
Parvez Elahi granted one-time exemption from appearance in money laundering case

July 11, 2024
LAHORE   -  A special court (central) on Wednesday granted a one-time exemption to former chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, from personal appearance in a money laundering case. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until August 20 and summoned Parvez Elahi for the next hearing date. Special Judge (Central) Sheikh Tanveer Ahmad heard the money laundering case against former chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, and others.

Parvez Elahi did not appear before the court, and his counsel submitted an exemption application, stating that Parvez Elahi was sick and the doctors advised him to have complete bed rest. He pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day. At this, the court granted a one-time exemption to the former chief minister from personal appearance and summoned him for the next hearing on August 20. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed a challan against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of money laundering. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already declared Moonis Elahi as proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence.

