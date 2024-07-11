PMD predicts heavy rains in Karachi after 20th

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that heavy rain in the city was expected after July 20, 2024 and the hot weather also persisted for three to four days. According to reports, hot weather continues to grip Karachi with intermittent showers on Wednesday and drizzling is expected in several parts of the city. The maximum temperature remained 35°C to 37°C while the humidity ratio in the air was 80 percent, the PMD report said, adding that the winds are blowing from the west at a light speed. Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that some places were likely to witness light rain or drizzle later in the evening. “Low air pressure that caused rain in Karachi has moved towards Oman,” he added. He said that clouds may be formed locally due to heat, adding that the weather in the city will be better for the next three to four days.