PTI's Sanam Javed gets clean chit in Gujranwala case

The Lahore High Court discharged diehard PTI worker on Wednesday in a May 9 riots case lodged against her in Gujranwala.

A two-judge bench, led by Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, heard Sanam's appeal against her physical remand in the Gujranwala case.

The court, while granting the petition, ordered that she be discharged from the case.

had moved the Lahore High Court against the decision of the Gujranwala anti-terrorism court regarding her physical remand in a May 9 riots case.