Two robbers killed in Vehari area

VEHARI - Two robbers were killed and two others managed to escape from Moza Borana area of Vehari district, TV channels quoting police reported on Wednesday. According to details, four robbers were snatching valuables from a woman driver near Moza Borana area and after hue and cry of the woman, a police team reached the spot to catch the culprits. During exchange of fire, the two robbers were killed while the two accomplices of the robbers managed to escape from the scene. A police officer of Saddar area and a woman were also injured during exchange of fire. Both the injured were immediately taken to hospital for emergency treatment. Police have started search operation to trace the two robbers who fled from the crime scene after looting the valuables from the woman resident of Moza Borana area.