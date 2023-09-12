LHC adjourns Jaranwala case hearing till Sept 13

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ad­journed hearing of a petition, seeking constitution of judicial commission to probe violent incidents in Jaranwala against Christians till September 13. The petitioner filed a plea seeking adjournment of the plea. The high court directed Assistant Advo­cate General to submit report on the matter. The bench had served notices to Punjab government and other respondents for September 11 (today).

“Fundamental human rights of the religious mi­nority, mandated in the constitution, have been vi­olated in Jaranwala violent incidents,” the petition read. “Existing mechanism of the probe has been slow-moving, the court should issue an order for constitution of judicial commission for prompt justice,” petition read.

A petition filed by Shehbaz Soraya Advocate and another by the Grace Bible Fellowship Church had earlier said that over 600 people were involved in vandalizing and violence against Christian citizens and pleaded for a judicial probe of the incidents happened in Jaranwala on August 17.