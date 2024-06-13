Naqvi expresses frustration over slow upgradation work at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has expressed displeasure over slow upgradation and renovation work at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore. The PCB has undertaken upgradation and renovation of the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore besides National Bank stadium Karachi and Rawalpindi cricket stadium to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan. The PCB chief visited the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday night to oversee the progress of the upgradation work and was unhappy to see that no work was being undertaken at night by the contractors despite the fact that Mohsin Naqvi had ordered to work round the clock in order to complete the upgradation and renovation well before the deadline.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the relevant stakeholders to work 24/7 on the project, adding that the huge project could only be completed on time by working round the clock. Naqvi also visited various parts of the main building of the stadium which is being dismantled and demanded for the upgradation timeline to be followed strictly. He also directed immediate repair of the main water pipeline under the main building of the stadium and quick drainage of the accumulated water. Directing to accelerate speed, the PCB chairman said that more resources be mobilized to complete the upgradation work of the stadium well before Champions Trophy 2025.Director International Cricket Usman Wahla and GM Infrastructure were also present on this occasion. Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that regardless of the team’s performance in the first two games of the T20 World Cup 2024, these are the players who are going to play the rest of the tournament and represent Pakistan. “Whatever their performance, they are to play the rest of the tournament. For that, they require all the support.” The PCB chief also assured that the internal matters of the team are being discussed in the PCB at large. However, he also stated that anything revealed about it in public right now is not suitable. “We are discussing matters regarding the team and for now, to talk about it is not suitable.”