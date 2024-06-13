Shopkeeper apprehended for tying mentally challenged woman to cart

SIALKOT - Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO), Hasan Iqbal, swiftly responded to the disturbing incident involving the tying of a mentally challenged 20-yearold woman to a cart in Sambaryal Bazaar. Shopkeeper Arshad, son of Sardar, was promptly arrested, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

According to Police Spokesperson Najam, the authorities have registered a case under section 342 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the accused and are conducting further investigations. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, depicts the young woman subjected to this deplorable treatment under the scorching sun.

BLOOD GROUPING, RANSFUSION AWARENESS CAMP AT SIALKOT UNIVERSITY

The Department of Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) organised a free blood grouping and transfusion awareness camp, here on Wednesday. The event was attended by the Dean Faculty of Interlinkages Dr Aslam Dar, Dean of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Dr Tanvir Ali Khan Shirwani, Head of Department of MLT Saba Safdar, HoDs, faculty members, and students. The camp assessed the blood groups of the university community, providing valuable insight into their unique blood composition. Engaging projects showcased the importance of blood transfusion in healthcare, highlighting its role in saving lives and promoting wellness. This initiative empowered individuals with knowledge about their blood types and the impact of transfusion on patient care.

SIALKOT DARLAMAN ENSURES WOMEN’S SAFETY, EMPOWERMENT

Sialkot Darlaman Superintendent Tabsum Shabbir assured that women seeking refuge in their institution receive comprehensive support to reclaim their dignity after experiencing domestic violence. She emphasised their commitment to empowering these women, ensuring they feel protected and empowered to rebuild their lives. Shabbir reiterated the institution’s adherence to government guidelines in providing essential support, aiming to alleviate any sense of deprivation or inferiority among the women they serve. These remarks were made during a meeting attended by prominent figures including President Anjuman Welfare Patients, Ashfaq Nazar of Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital, Vice President Mian Ejaz Anjum, and Musa Ashfaq. Nazar highlighted the pivotal role of women in Islam as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives, emphasising their indispensable contribution to societal reconstruction and nurturing future generations.