Snatcher held, valuables recovered

MULTAN - Jalilabad police arrested a notorious mobile snatcher and recovered valuables from his possession here on Wednesday. Taking action on the rising incidents of mobile, purse snatching in the area, the Jalilabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Weins launched an operation and arrested Muhammad Azam son of Muhammad Asghar. The police recovered valuables worth Rs100,000 including mobile phones and cash from his possession by tracing four cases. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from him, police sources added.