Kakar receives guard of honour at PM House

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was presented guard of honour in a ceremony at the Prime Minister House on Monday.

A smartly turned-out contingent of armed forces presented the guard of honour. National anthem was also played on the occasion.

Earlier, Kakar took oath as the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan on Monday.

President Arif Alvi administered oath to the caretaker prime minister during a simple ceremony at the President House in the federal capital.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was also present at the ceremony, congratulated the newly-appointed interim premier.

National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, PTI Senator Shehbaz Waseem, PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi and others also attended the ceremony.