Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Bajaur clash

PESHAWAR - A soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed during a clash in Bajaur tribal district. “On night 12/13 August 2023, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Charmang, Bajaur District on reported presence of terrorists,” During an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, four terrorists were sent to hell while one terrorist was apprehended,” said ISPR in a press release.

The weapons, ammunition and explosives including a suicide vest was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts.

During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib (age 24 years, resident of District Kohat), fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat (Martyrdom). The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

Pakistan has seen a steep rise in terrorist activities including several suicide bombings and gun attacks mostly targetting police and law enforcement agencies in the northwestern provinces, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and damage to properties. The last incident of terrorism was the deadly suicide blast on the Jamiat Ulemae- Islam Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Bajaur that killed over 60 people, including children.