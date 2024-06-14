Effective public policy for a bright future: MPA Amina Hassan 

Amina Hassan Sheikh, Member Punjab Assembly, discussed matters of public policy and law and order in Punjab with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, at the Budget Session.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to protect the interests of every poor, exploited, oppressed and deprived individual.

MPA Amina Hassan said, “We are determined to unravel the complex issues that create systemic pressures on the law and order of our constituencies. From gaps in education to inadequate livelihood opportunities, from rampant inflation to climate change and disasters, and reform within the law and order space itself – we have to commit to creating long term solutions to these issues.”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s (HRCP) released its annual report on the state of human rights in 2023 in May which details the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab last year, indicating that at least 296 police encounters took place during the year, as well as eight mob lynchings. The report also shared that there was a significant uptick in crime in 2023 relative to 2022, with an increase in the number of registered cases of rape and gang-rape.

The MPA highlighted that the existing structures and entities, like the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Women Development Department, the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, the Punjab Police and the women’s police stations, and many others, are playing their roles admirably.

MPA Hassan added, “Along with resource allocation, we must bring together the various strands and sectors to achieve our broadest goal which is always a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan!”

Amina Hassan Sheikh is an Advocate of the High Court. She holds an LL.B. (Hons) from University of London and an LLM from University of California, Berkeley where she also specialised in Public Policy and Politics. She has been a prominent face before superior courts in High Profile cases pertaining to complex questions of law and constitution. Amina has also been rendering opinions to the Government on paramount legal affairs and has undertaken legislative work for the Federal Government of Pakistan which includes the Cyber Crime Laws and Anti-Terrorism Laws, which were legislated through both Houses of the Parliament and promulgated as the Protection of Pakistan Ordinance and Cyber Crime Ordinance.