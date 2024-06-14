GCWUS ranked high among world’s woman universities

SIALKOT - In the World University Rankings for Innovation, the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) is ranked third among women universities in the world. According to a GCWUS press release, according to the ranking of 2024 in the social responsibility category of the World University Ranking for Innovation, the GCWUS is ranked 56th among the universities of the whole world, 5th among the Pakistani universities and 3rd among the women universities of the world. Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi congratulated the teachers, management and students. The VC GCWUS appreciated the efforts of his entire team including Director QVC Ijaz Ahmed, who followed all the necessary steps for the ranking and collected the data and submitted it to the relevant forum. She said that the university is getting better every year in other international rankings.