Friday, June 14, 2024
Maryam urges Punjab youth to lead blood donation campaign on World Blood Donor Day

Maryam urges Punjab youth to lead blood donation campaign on World Blood Donor Day
Web Desk
10:02 AM | June 14, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stated that Punjab's youth should serve as exemplars in the blood donation campaign.

In her message on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, the chief minister said that this day serves as an opportunity to express gratitude to those who generously donate blood thereby saving the lives of others.

She expressed appreciation to all individuals who contribute to this noble cause by donating blood, especially on World Blood Donor Day.

The chief minister highlighted that every drop of donated blood symbolises a ray of hope for patients fighting for their lives.

Maryam also commended those who willingly donate blood, stating, “By giving blood, you are giving someone in dire need the gift of life.”

