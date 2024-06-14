Punjab Budget 2024-25: Rs10 billion allocated for re-launching laptop scheme

LAHORE - The Punjab government has an­nounced re-launch of laptops scheme for students, and allo­cated Rs 10 billion in the bud­get for financial year 2024-25. Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, in his budget speech, said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s dream was coming true swiftly, and in a very short time of three months, founda­tion of Pakistan’s first IT city “Nawaz Sharif I.T City” has been set. The government has launched free WiFi for citizens in many areas of the provincial capital, and the facility is being extended to other cities also, he added. Collectively, the Pun­jab government allocated Rs. 20,700 million for ongoing and new schemes of governance and Information Technology.