FIR registered against 80 PTI leaders including Shoaib Shaheen under terrorism act

Web Desk
4:24 PM | June 15, 2024
National

As many as 80 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Shoaib Shaheen have been booked under terrorism act on protest outside National Press Club on Friday.

Police has registered cases against PTI leaders in Kohsar police station, sections of attempted murder, robbery, and vandalism have also been included.

The case will be handed over to CTD Islamabad.

According to FIR, protestors misbehaved with sub-inspector and tore his uniform.

Protestors violated section 144. Protestor’s created chaos, snatched tear gun and tear sheet.

