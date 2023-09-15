Joint body for Pak-Denmark Green Framework Engagement meets

ISLAMABAD - The inaugural meeting of the Joint Committee under the Pakistan- Denmark Green Framework Engagement took place yesterday, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, Additional Secretary (UN&ED), chaired the meeting from the Pakistani side, while Ambassador Jakob Linulf, Embassy of Denmark in Islamabad, led the Danish delegation.

The Joint Committee included representatives from Pakistan’s relevant technical Ministries and Departments, including those at the provincial level. Both sides expressed their enthusiasm for the Green Framework Engagement and committed to taking concrete steps to translate it into practical cooperation. This cooperation would primarily focus on Energy Efficiency, Green Transition, and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation.

Pakistan and Denmark signed the Green Framework Engagement in August 2022 to deepen cooperation in green and sustainable development. Subsequently, a joint Action Plan was finalized in June 2023.

Implementing this Framework and the Action Plan would contribute to Pakistan’s efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).