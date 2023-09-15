Friday, September 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Joint body for Pak-Denmark Green Framework Engagement meets

Our Staff Reporter
September 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The inaugural meeting of the Joint Committee under the Pakistan- Denmark Green Framework Engagement took place yesterday, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, Additional Secretary (UN&ED), chaired the meeting from the Pakistani side, while Ambassador Jakob Linulf, Embassy of Denmark in Islamabad, led the Danish delegation.

The Joint Committee included representatives from Pakistan’s relevant technical Ministries and Departments, including those at the provincial level. Both sides expressed their enthusiasm for the Green Framework Engagement and committed to taking concrete steps to translate it into practical cooperation. This cooperation would primarily focus on Energy Efficiency, Green Transition, and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation.

Pakistan and Denmark signed the Green Framework Engagement in August 2022 to deepen cooperation in green and sustainable development. Subsequently, a joint Action Plan was finalized in June 2023.

Sri Lanka win thriller against Pakistan, face India in Asia Cup final

Implementing this Framework and the Action Plan would contribute to Pakistan’s efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023