25th National Men’s Baseball Championship from 30th in Rawalpindi

LAHORE - All provincial teams and affiliated units including Baluchistan, KP, Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, Army, WAPDA, Police and HEC will participate. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Secretary General Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), while talking to media announced that the 25th National Men’s Baseball Championship will be held in Rawalpindi from June 30. Fakhar Shah said that the names of organizing secretary, coordinator, chairman technical committee, media coordinator and other members of organizing committee will be announced later. The championship is expected to showcase the best baseball talent from across the country. Fakhr Shah also informed that the organizing committee is working hard to ensure a successful and memorable event. The PFB has sent a letter to all the participating units announcing the organization of the championship, in response to which all the teams and units have started their preparations and training for the event.