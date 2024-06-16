Sunday, June 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

25th National Men’s Baseball Championship from 30th in Rawalpindi

Staff Reporter
June 16, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   All provincial teams and affiliated units including Baluchistan, KP, Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, Army, WAPDA, Police and HEC will participate. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Secretary General Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), while talking to media announced that the 25th National Men’s Baseball Championship will be held in Rawalpindi from June 30. Fakhar Shah said that the names of organizing secretary, coordinator, chairman technical committee, media coordinator and other members of organizing committee will be announced later. The championship is expected to showcase the best baseball talent from across the country. Fakhr Shah also informed that the organizing committee is working hard to ensure a successful and memorable event.  The PFB has sent a letter to all the participating units announcing the organization of the championship, in response to which all the teams and units have started their preparations and training for the event.

IWMI with KP Irrigation Department to work for efficient water management          

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024