Sunday, June 16, 2024
CDA helpline empowers citizens to report cleanliness issues in federal capital

INP
June 16, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -    The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a helpline and WhatsApp contact for residents to report issues regarding cleanliness in the federal capital.

According to the spokesperson, citizens can send their messages to the number 0335-5001213 through WhatsApp message or SMS. Citizens can send messages via WhatsApp or SMS to the number 0335 5001213.

Citizens can call the sanitation helpline numbers 1334 or 9213908, and also contact 9203216, 9211555, or 9223171 to report issues or complaints related to urban sanitation.

INP

