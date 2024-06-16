Sunday, June 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM Shehbaz, Tajik President express satisfaction at positive trajectory of bilateral relations

PM Shehbaz, Tajik President express satisfaction at positive trajectory of bilateral relations
Web Desk
11:21 AM | June 16, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon today to exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid ul Adha. 

The Prime Minister congratulated President Emomali Rahmon and the brotherly people of Tajikistan on the blessed occasion of Eid, and expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and development of both countries. 

President Emomali Rahmon reciprocated the greetings and best wishes, and praised the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. 

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared desire to enhance ties in through trade, energy, and connectivity.

Both leaders also discussed the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana and reiterated their commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial regional integration and cooperation.

They also exchanged views on international developments and agreed to continue working together to promote peace and stability within the Muslim world, as well as in the region.

Five remanded into police custody for chopping off camel’s leg in Sanghar

The telephone call was a testament to the strong friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1718518355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024