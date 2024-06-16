PM Shehbaz, Tajik President express satisfaction at positive trajectory of bilateral relations

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon today to exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Emomali Rahmon and the brotherly people of Tajikistan on the blessed occasion of Eid, and expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and development of both countries.

President Emomali Rahmon reciprocated the greetings and best wishes, and praised the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared desire to enhance ties in through trade, energy, and connectivity.

Both leaders also discussed the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana and reiterated their commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial regional integration and cooperation.

They also exchanged views on international developments and agreed to continue working together to promote peace and stability within the Muslim world, as well as in the region.

The telephone call was a testament to the strong friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Tajikistan.