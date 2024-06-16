Sunday, June 16, 2024
PTI-P MPA booked for assaulting ANP leader in Peshawar
12:59 PM | June 16, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) MPA Iqbal Wazir has been booked for allegedly assaulting ANP leader Alif Khan in Peshawar.

An FIR has been registered against PTI-P MPA Iqbal Wazir for allegedly assaulting ANP leader Alf Khan in Peshawar. The case was filed at the Sharqi Police Station.

According to the FIR, the MPA and his accomplices hit Alif Khan’s vehicle, injuring him and two passersby. The attackers also damaged Alf Khan’s vehicle.

An Awami National Party (ANP) leader, Alf Khan, was attacked and injured near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar on Saturday night.

The assailants included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) MPA Iqbal Wazir and his accomplices.

Following the incident, Peshawar Police registered a case against Iqbal Wazir. Alf Khan sustained minor injuries and received prompt medical attention at a hospital.

