PTI-P MPA booked for assaulting ANP leader in Peshawar

An FIR has been registered against PTI-P MPA Iqbal Wazir for allegedly assaulting ANP leader Alf Khan in Peshawar. The case was filed at the Sharqi Police Station.

According to the FIR, the MPA and his accomplices hit Alif Khan’s vehicle, injuring him and two passersby. The attackers also damaged Alf Khan’s vehicle.

An Awami National Party (ANP) leader, Alf Khan, was attacked and injured near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar on Saturday night.

