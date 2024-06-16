Sunday, June 16, 2024
Shahid Afridi criticises Babar’s lack of support for Shaheen’s captaincy
Azhar Khan
June 16, 2024
LAUDERHILL   -   Former Pakistan captain and cricketer Shahid Afridi voiced his disappointment over the handling of the team’s captaincy following Pakistan’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. He specifically criticized Babar Azam for not backing Shaheen Afridi when he was appointed captain of the T20 squad.

“Babar Azam should have supported Shaheen Afridi when he was named captain,” Shahid Afridi said this on his YouTube channel. “If the decision had been made to keep Shaheen as captain until the T20 World Cup, then Babar should have stood by him. Babar’s respect would’ve increased greatly that he has set an example with a remarkable decision.” Babar Azam relinquished his captaincy across all formats after Pakistan’s early exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shaheen Afridi was then appointed as the T20I captain. However, after a disappointing 4-1 series loss against New Zealand, Shaheen was removed, and Babar was reinstated as captain by the PCB led by Moshin Naqvi.

Elaborating on the situation, Afridi said: “This was not entirely Babar Azam’s fault. Some blame lies with the selection committee as well. Certain selectors publicly stated that Babar doesn’t know how to lead the team.” Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign faced a rocky start with losses against the USA and India, which jeopardized their chances of advancing to the Super 8 stage. Despite a victory against Canada, Pakistan’s fate was dependent on other results. A rain-affected match between Ireland and the USA, which ended in a draw, ultimately sealed Pakistan’s fate, as the USA advanced with five points.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

