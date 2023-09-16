Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

127 Pak pilgrims attend Urs of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA)

INP
September 16, 2023
International, Newspaper

NEW DELHI   -   A group of 127 Pakistani pilgrims on Wednesday attended the annual Urs of great Sufi scholar Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) at Sirhind Sharif in India and paid their respects.

 Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires to India Aizaz Khan also joined the 410th Urs to pay his respects at the shrine of 16th century Islamic scholar, who is known for rejuvenating Islam through his writings.

 The envoy laid a traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

 He thanked the caretaker of the shrine, Khalifa Syed Mohammed Sadiq Raza, and the local administration for facilitating the visit of the pilgrims.

 Each year, Pakistani pilgrims attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines.

 Overcoming inflation

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1694845346.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023