Sikh pilgrims attend death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev at Gurdwara Dera Sahib

Sikh pilgrims attended the death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Ji at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on Sunday.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and Chairman of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Arora said that followers of all the religions enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan.

He said that Indian Yatrees are returning to their country with a message of love and peace.

The minister said that during their stay in Pakistan, Indian Yatrees were facilitated in best possible way.

He thanked Punjab and Federal Government for all necessary arrangements in this regards.

As many as 846 Sikh pilgrims from India participated in the Jor Mela in commemoration of martyrdom of the fifth Guru, Arjan Dev Ji.