Ex-health minister suggests high taxes to control smoking

ISLAMABAD - Expressing grave concern over the increasing trend of tobacco consumption among youth, former federal minister for National Health Services, Dr Nadeem Jan, has suggested that smoking habits can be discouraged and serious health hazards can be minimized remarkably if cigarette taxation is increased significantly by 50 percent.
“Higher taxes are a viable option to make cigarettes less accessible and to combat tobacco-related health issues effectively,” the former health minister remarked this while speaking at an anti-tobacco awareness session hosted by the Centre for Research and Dialogue and IBC here on Saturday.
Dr Nadeem Jan critically contested the cigarette industry’s claims that higher taxes would lead to a surge in illicit trade, labelling these assertions as misleading tactics aimed at persuading the government to lower taxes on tobacco products.
He pointed out the adverse impact of such misinformation on state revenues and public health. He highlighted the efforts of the health ministry to implement policies to reduce smoking rates in the country.
The former minister advocated for the adoption of a single-tier taxation system to replace the current multi-tier system, which was influenced by the cigarette industry under the pretext of combating illicit trade.
He explained that the introduction of a third-tier in 2017 had led to a significant drop in government revenue as the national exchequer suffered a staggering Rs 567 billion loss during last seven years.
Dr Nadeem Jan while reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) called for a unified pricing system to simplify regulation and discourage tobacco use.
In his remarks, Country Head of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Malik Imran, also spoke on the session, emphasising the economic burden of tobacco consumption on the country, estimated at an annual loss of Rs615 billion.
Both the speakers underscored the necessity for stringent regulation and public awareness by using social media platforms.