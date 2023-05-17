Pakistan committed to working with UN states to advance common agenda

PARIS - At the 216th session of the UNESCO Executive Board, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate Asim Iftikhar highlighted Pakistan’s strong partnership with UNESCO and underscored the organisation’s key priorities in promoting global peace and development through cooperation in education, science, and culture.
Ambassador Asim Iftikhar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and expressed the country’s deep dedication to working collaboratively with member states to advance a common agenda. Pakistan aims to make progress in education, strengthen its technological and scientific capabilities, and draw inspiration from its rich culture and heritage to promote inclusive development and prosperity.
In Pakistan’s post-2022 floods Resilient Recovery Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework, education, social protection, culture and heritage, inclusion, and gender are identified as key strategic objectives. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar emphasized the importance of UNESCO’s pronounced and comprehensive response to incidents of racism and discrimination, urging the organization to address these issues effectively. Furthermore, he stressed the need for an equal and non-selective focus on crises and conflict situations, including those arising from foreign occupation. Such an approach, he argued, would enhance the legitimacy and universality of UNESCO’s actions.
The ambassador highlighted the significance of assessing program implementation accurately through objective analysis and employing appropriate tools and techniques. The impact of UNESCO’s activities on the ground is of utmost importance to ensure their effectiveness and relevance. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar announced Pakistan’s commitment to advocating for the inclusion of culture as a specific goal in the post-2030 development agenda. Additionally, Pakistan supports the allocation of sufficient resources for the implementation of the SIDS (Small Island Developing States) Operational Strategy. Pakistan will continue to support the necessary reforms and adaptations to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of UNESCO. Through its active engagement, Pakistan seeks to contribute to the organization’s objectives and ensure its alignment with global peace, development, and cultural preservation.