Tuesday, June 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Submarine cable fault disrupts internet service in parts of Pakistan

Submarine cable fault disrupts internet service in parts of Pakistan
Web Desk
10:09 PM | June 18, 2024
National

Due to a fault in the global submarine cable, the internet service was affected in some parts of Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), a malfunction has occurred in the international submarine cable SMW4, which is one of the seven cables connecting Pakistan to the globle through internet web.

Due to the malfunction, the users may experience slow internet service during peak hours.

 The PTA asserted that the teams are working to determine the fault and rectify it at earliest.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024