Lahore - Pakistan’s rising tennis stars Zohaib afzal Malik and amir Mazari won the silver medals in the 2nd leg of aTF Cup U-14 doubles that concluded in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The Pakistani pair of Zohaib and Amir lost their U-14 doubles final by top seed Akmal Abdullaev (UZB) and AbdulhodiyHosilov (UZB) in straight sets.

SA Groupsponsored Zohaib Afzal Malik is a student of LGS Phase V and is coached by M Khalid and trained by M Arshad. Amir Mazari is a student of Aitchison and is coached by renowned coach rashid Malik. Sharing his views from Tajikistan, Zohaib said: “It’s the first time that I am out of my homeland for around two months to play six ATF in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. So far, it’s been a lovely experience playing against players of different nations. after 2nd leg of ATF, my performance has been satisfactory as I have secured 5th position in the first leg singles and semifinalist in doubles followed by silver medalist/runner-up in doubles and 7th in singles after beating bronze medalist of the first leg of ATF out of the total draw of 32 players respectively.”

“I am confident of performing even better in the remaining four ATFs in both doubles and singles although the draw size will be bigger and tougher. My gratitude to my coach M Khalid and physical trainer M arshad for preparing me well for these marathon aTFs.” Sharing his views, amir Mazari said that he has featured in the first ATF event and finishing as runners-up is a good result for far.

“I will work harder and try to put extra efforts to improve my position in the upcoming aTF events.” Both the young tennis stars extended special thanks to Tajikistan Tennis Federation for holding wonderful tournaments and giving them opportunities to participate and perform in the well-organized aTF events. “Tajikistan is a wonderful country to play tennis and we invite juniors from across the world to come and enjoy tennis here.”